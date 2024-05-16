Business Standard
Welspun Investments &amp; Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 97.08% to Rs 0.10 crore
Net loss of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.27% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.01% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.103.43 -97 4.137.65 -46 OPM %-80.0097.67 -90.0795.69 - PBDT-0.083.35 PL 3.727.32 -49 PBT-0.083.35 PL 3.727.32 -49 NP-0.062.51 PL 2.785.48 -49
First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

