Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 11.43 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11.4312.87 -11 OPM %18.37-3.89 -PBDT2.140.39 449 PBT-0.95-2.86 67 NP-1.12-3.30 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Plaza Wires standalone net profit declines 58.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Plaza Wires standalone net profit declines 58.00% in the December 2024 quarter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 18.30% in the December 2024 quarter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 18.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Archidply Decor standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Archidply Decor standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold Sharewhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon