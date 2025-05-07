Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.25% to Rs 1749.25 croreNet profit of Craftsman Automation rose 7.11% to Rs 66.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.25% to Rs 1749.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1105.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.10% to Rs 194.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.83% to Rs 5690.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4451.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1749.251105.34 58 5690.484451.73 28 OPM %13.9318.72 -14.6319.74 - PBDT181.14166.11 9 642.14722.38 -11 PBT86.2493.82 -8 295.12444.69 -34 NP66.7662.33 7 194.57304.47 -36
