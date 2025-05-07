Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 40.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 1.03 croreNet profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 40.63% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.57% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.031.54 -33 5.946.26 -5 OPM %57.2870.13 -69.7075.24 - PBDT0.591.16 -49 4.595.34 -14 PBT0.551.12 -51 4.435.17 -14 NP0.570.96 -41 3.523.85 -9
