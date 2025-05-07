Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.92% to Rs 96.78 croreNet profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 51.30% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 96.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.82% to Rs 109.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 458.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 483.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales96.7899.69 -3 458.57483.04 -5 OPM %20.3935.53 -32.1047.03 - PBDT30.3240.40 -25 170.67249.52 -32 PBT14.7830.29 -51 113.55211.32 -46 NP11.0122.61 -51 109.27157.96 -31
