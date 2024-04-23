Business Standard
Craftsman Automation will consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
On 27 April 2024
The Board of Craftsman Automation will meet on 27 April 2024 to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, debt issue, preferential allotment, rights issue, ADRs, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

