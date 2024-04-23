Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 80.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 361.84 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 92.88% to Rs 61.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.25% to Rs 1191.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 832.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 80.62% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 361.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 277.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.