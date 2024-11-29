Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CreditAccess Grameen enters into co-financing arrangement with DEG and Citi

CreditAccess Grameen enters into co-financing arrangement with DEG and Citi

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

CreditAccess Grameen announced that it has raised Euro 25 million from the German Investment Corporation, DEG, and INR 170 crore from Citi through a co-financing facility. In this new collaborative agreement, Citi acted as the Lead Arranger and Coordinator.

This long-tenor co-financing arrangement is one of its kind in the Indian microfinance industry, representing a significant step in strengthening CA Grameen's funding profile to further its mission of providing affordable financial services to women entrepreneurs across India. Innovative blended finance tools, such as co-financing facility, enable development finance and private sector partnerships to mobilise funding towards sustainable development. Such support would significantly contribute to the growth of the microfinance sector, enabling it to reach both underserved and unserved communities.

 

CA Grameen's customer-centric model offers tailored, responsive services, providing continuous support for millions of women to build sustainable livelihoods and achieve financial stability. Through regular interactions and timely credit, CA Grameen has stayed connected to entrepreneurs' evolving needs, unlike traditional onetime loan models.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani group

Adani has liquidity, cash flows to meet debt obligations, capex: CRISIL

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: RIL, Airtel lift Sensex 750 pts; Nifty ends atop 24,100; Pharma outperforms

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

ICC board meeting live updates today on Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off

Bonds

Asset manager Amundi targets India debt with two recent fund launches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon