Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament disrupted for 4th consecutive day

Parliament disrupted for 4th consecutive day

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Parliamentary proceedings were once again disrupted on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive day of chaos in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Opposition's relentless protests over various issues, including alleged bribery charges against a prominent business group, led to repeated adjournments and ultimately, the premature adjournment of both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, despite repeated appeals from Speaker Om Birla, Opposition members from Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and others continued their protests, disrupting the Question Hour and forcing the House to adjourn till noon. Post-lunch, the disruptions persisted, leading to the early adjournment of the Lower House.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected adjournment motion notices moved by the Opposition, expressing disappointment over the repeated disruptions and their negative impact on parliamentary proceedings. He emphasized the importance of constructive debate and the need to address public concerns through parliamentary processes.

 

As both Houses were adjourned for the day, the Opposition's relentless protests have once again hindered parliamentary business and raised concerns about the efficacy of the legislative process. The next session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on December 2nd.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IIM Calcutta, IIM C,

IIM CAT answer key 2024 released; Check your CAT Percentile, CAT Score

ICC board meeting live updates today on Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Airtel push Sensex 750 pts higher to 79,800, Nifty near 24,150

building, office building

90% of Indian firms mandate office work, surpass global average: JLL report

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon