Ashoka Buildcon gains after bagging order from Bangalore Intl Airport

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon jumped 3.15% to Rs 247 after the company received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order worth Rs 1,055 crore from Bangalore International Airport.

The order includes construction of elevated western crossfield taxiways (the WCT), apron and associated works (taxiway systems, pavement, drainage works, ancillary buildings and associated infrastructure facilities).

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 334.15% to Rs 462.46 crore on 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

