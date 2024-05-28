Crestchem standalone net profit rises 842.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.17% to Rs 5.63 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 211.59% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.08% to Rs 21.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Crestchem rose 842.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.17% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5.632.8721.2616.7314.921.3913.084.900.930.093.030.960.920.082.980.940.660.072.150.69