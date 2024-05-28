Business Standard
Crestchem standalone net profit rises 842.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 96.17% to Rs 5.63 crore
Net profit of Crestchem rose 842.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.17% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 211.59% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.08% to Rs 21.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.632.87 96 21.2616.73 27 OPM %14.921.39 -13.084.90 - PBDT0.930.09 933 3.030.96 216 PBT0.920.08 1050 2.980.94 217 NP0.660.07 843 2.150.69 212
First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

