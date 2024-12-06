Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRR cut to release primary liquidity of about Rs 1.16 lakh crore to the banking system, says RBI

CRR cut to release primary liquidity of about Rs 1.16 lakh crore to the banking system, says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) while announcing its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy of FY25, today, December 6 decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eleventh straight meeting, and maintain the monetary policy stance Neutral. The central bank, however, slashed the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4%. RBI in its adjoining statement said that even as liquidity in the banking system remains adequate, systemic liquidity may tighten in the coming months due to tax outflows, increase in currency in circulation and volatility in capital flows. To ease the potential liquidity stress, it has now been decided to reduce the cash reserve ratio (CRR) of all banks to 4.0% of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) in two equal tranches of 25 bps each with effect from the fortnight beginning December 14, 2024 and December 28, 2024, RBI said. This will restore the CRR to 4.0% of NDTL, which was prevailing before the commencement of the policy tightening cycle in April 2022. This reduction in the CRR is consistent with the neutral policy stance and would release primary liquidity of about ₹ 1.16 lakh crore to the banking system, the central bank noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur faculty accuses director of favouritism, protests follow

Indian police

Security heightened for 'Babri demolition day' anniversary in Ayodhya

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted at 81,750 as RBI keeps rates unchanged; Nifty at 24,700; PSBs gain

IND vs AUS 2nd Test live updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Starc claims 3; India slump from 69-1 to 82-4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon