CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
CSB Bank is migrating its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new platform viz. Oracle Flexcube'. The migration activity is scheduled between 9.00 P.M. (IST) on 09 May 2025, and 10.00 A.M. (IST) on 11 May 2025.

The Bank added, "During this period, all our banking services, including ATM, Net Banking, Mobile Banking, Cards, and UPI services will not be available. The Bank has sent appropriate communications to all its customers about the downtime through various channels so that customers may plan their transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience. "

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

