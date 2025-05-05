Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Airtel Business today announced the launch of Business Name Display' (BND), an industry-first solution designed to enhance customer engagement for enterprises. The service enables businesses to display their brand name on the recipient's mobile screen during outgoing calls, thereby fostering trust and helping customers distinguish legitimate business calls from spam.

Airtel solved the spam challenge for its customers with the launch of India's first spam-fighting network, supported by a nationwide awareness campaign to educate users. While these initiatives have significantly increased customer awareness, leading more people to ignore calls flagged as spam or from unknown numbers, it also resulted in unintended consequences where call from brands got tagged as spam. Consequently, customers were missing on critical calls from banks, food delivery, courier delivery, hospital for critical doctor's appointment et al. The Business Name Display solves for this challenge and facilitates a relevant yet safe communication environment enabling end customers to make informed decisions on all incoming calls, which will display the name of the company the call is from. In turn, businesses can stand-out to their customers even as they protect them from fraudulent callers.

 

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

