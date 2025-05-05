Monday, May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Senores inks deal to acquire Wockhardt's ANDA for Topiramate

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Senores Pharmaceuticals (SPL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA (SPI), has signed agreement today to acquire the USFDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Topiramate HCl 25, 50, 100 and 200 mg tablets (Topiramate) from Wockhardt.

Topiramate is indicated as a treatment of epilepsy and migraine. The market size of Topiramate Tablet in the USA was ~USD 111.47 Mn (MAT December 2024)1 as per IQVIA.

The acquisition will be funded through the Initial Public Offer (IPO) proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the Objects of the IPO stated in the Red Herring Prospectus.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

