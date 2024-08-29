Business Standard
Currency in circulation expands 6.1% on year

Currency in circulation expands 6.1% on year

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.12 lakh crore as on August 23, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also contracted by 0.6% on the week to Rs 46.28 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.10% on a year ago basis compared to 4% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has been flat so far while the reserve money has eased by 0.1%.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

