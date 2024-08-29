Business Standard
JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for additional 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for additional 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
From MSEDCL
JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award for an additional 400 MW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project under greenshoe option from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) against MSEDCL - Phase III.
Subsequent to this, the cumulative capacity allotted to JSW Neo under Phase- III stands at 600 MW. As a result of this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 17.6 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 3.2 GW (including FDRE). The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. This project enhances the company's energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company. JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 17.6 GW comprising of 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 7.7 GW (PPAs signed for 2.3 GW). The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

