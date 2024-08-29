Business Standard
HFCL successfully commissions BSNL's Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
HFCL has completed the successful commissioning of BSNL's Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project. Under this project, HFCL has commissioned the highly advanced version of Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), with Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture and associated subscriber Policy Manager & Authentication platform. The project involved a nationwide deployment across India, with a total value of Rs 390 crore, including Operations and Maintenance (O&M).
This crucial infrastructure upgradation to CUPS architecture, executed by HFCL in alignment with BSNL's goal, will transform BSNL's network to support high-end enterprise customers as well as to bridge the digital divide, especially in rural and remote areas. This new architecture will enable BSNL to enhance its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) based broadband network service expansion.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

