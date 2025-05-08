Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained 0.40% on the week to stand at Rs 38.10 lakh crore as on May 2, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money was flat on the week to Rs 49.11 lakh crore. Currency in circulation added 6.70% on a year ago basis compared to 2.70% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation edged up 1.70% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 1.20%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GBP/INR quotes under 113 mark, BOE likely to cut interest rates today

GBP/INR quotes under 113 mark, BOE likely to cut interest rates today

Sonata Software gains after Q4 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 107 cr

Sonata Software gains after Q4 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 107 cr

Advait Energy gains on securing Rs 7-cr BESS order

Advait Energy gains on securing Rs 7-cr BESS order

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index largely steady despite Fed's cautious outlook

Dollar index largely steady despite Fed's cautious outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon