Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 22.45 croreNet profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 131.58% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.34% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 87.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content