ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 1612.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.33% to Rs 0.49 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1305.00% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ECS Biztech rose 1612.50% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.490.302.161.2012.24-3.337.875.830.060.030.200.210.03-0.030.100.012.740.162.810.20