ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 1612.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.33% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of ECS Biztech rose 1612.50% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1305.00% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content