Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 38.09% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 57.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.57.8855.3112.8912.1911.669.3910.027.397.365.33