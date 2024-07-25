Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PDS consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 2621.06 crore
Net profit of PDS rose 5.63% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 2621.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2114.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2621.062114.94 24 OPM %2.773.18 -PBDT59.0749.87 18 PBT35.7628.32 26 NP19.9018.84 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red

Wealthy Nivesh Takes its Tech-Driven Wealth Management to Dubai and the Middle East

SIP Magic: Create a Wealth of 1 Crore in Just 10 Years!

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

US election: Trump attacks Harris on abortion, an issue he rarely discusses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon