PDS consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 2621.06 croreNet profit of PDS rose 5.63% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 2621.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2114.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2621.062114.94 24 OPM %2.773.18 -PBDT59.0749.87 18 PBT35.7628.32 26 NP19.9018.84 6
