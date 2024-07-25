Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 140.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 29.14 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities rose 140.56% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.1420.6843.2733.5112.596.8712.316.6512.105.03