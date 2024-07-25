Business Standard
Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 136.98 crore
Net Loss of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales136.98139.54 -2 OPM %2.51-18.25 -PBDT3.29-26.64 LP PBT-18.25-48.30 62 NP-19.65-46.76 58
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

