Cyient consolidated net profit rises 15.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 1860.80 croreNet profit of Cyient rose 15.93% to Rs 189.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 1860.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1751.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.74% to Rs 682.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 514.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 7147.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6015.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
