Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 22.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 2.49 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 22.08% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.492.75 -9 OPM %30.1233.45 -PBDT0.740.94 -21 PBT0.700.90 -22 NP0.600.77 -22
