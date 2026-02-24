D B Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 219.8, down 2.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 5.6% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 219.8, down 2.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.D B Corp Ltd has lost around 8.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1429.6, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25596 shares today, compared to the daily average of 60990 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

