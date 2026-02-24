Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 10.75, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 5.6% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10.75, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 5.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1429.6, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.25 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 26.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

