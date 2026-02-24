Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4603.5, down 7.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4603.5, down 7.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.Persistent Systems Ltd has lost around 25.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 22.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31550.5, down 5.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4606.5, down 7.6% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd tumbled 16.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 49.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News