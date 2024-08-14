Dabur India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 605, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.01% in last one year as compared to a 24.13% rally in NIFTY and a 18.3% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 605, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24162.8. The Sensex is at 79107.38, up 0.19%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 4.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61495.75, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.98 lakh shares in last one month.