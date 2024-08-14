EPL hits 52-week high after Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

EPL zoomed 13.09% to Rs 246.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.23% to Rs 64.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 54.30 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 79.60 crore during the quarter, up 20.24% as compared to Rs 66.20 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA rose 20.8% to Rs 192.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 159 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 19.1% in Q1 FY25 as against 17.5% in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 10.67% year on year to Rs 1,007.4 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.