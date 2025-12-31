Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dabur India Ltd spurts 2.11%, gains for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd spurts 2.11%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 506.1, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.95% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 2.59% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 506.1, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Dabur India Ltd has dropped around 1.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55033.15, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 509.05, up 2.12% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 0.95% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 2.59% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 61.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

