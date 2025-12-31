Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjab National Bank soars 1.57%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 124.3, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.08% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 16.87% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.3, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Punjab National Bank has dropped around 0.8% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59171.25, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.16, up 1.82% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 21.08% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 16.87% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

