Dinesh will lead the Datamatics Sales function globally, which has a presence across 4 continents and has over 300 global enterprise customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing.

Datamatics Global Services announced that Dinesh Kumar VK has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Global Sales Head. He will be reporting to Rahul Kanodia - Vice Chairman & CEO of Datamatics.