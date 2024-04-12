Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.39%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4013.85, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% gain in NIFTY and a 23.62% gain in the Nifty IT index.
Persistent Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4013.85, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 22575.25. The Sensex is at 74416.18, down 0.83%. Persistent Systems Ltd has dropped around 1.23% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35293.15, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4019.7, up 1.13% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 82.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% gain in NIFTY and a 23.62% gain in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 57.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon