Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.39%, rises for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4013.85, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% gain in NIFTY and a 23.62% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4013.85, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 22575.25. The Sensex is at 74416.18, down 0.83%. Persistent Systems Ltd has dropped around 1.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35293.15, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4019.7, up 1.13% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 57.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

