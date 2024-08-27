Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datamatics partners with Microsoft to develop its own AI-focused copilot solutions

Datamatics partners with Microsoft to develop its own AI-focused copilot solutions

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Datamatics announced that it has partnered with Microsoft to develop its own copilot solutions focusing on process automation to accelerate business transformation for organizations.
Datamatics has launched a Partner On-boarding Copilot available on the Microsoft Teams store which integrates Azure OpenAI with Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform. With this new feather in the cap, Datamatics was recognized as one of the ISVs building an ISV custom copilot solution and they were featured in the Microsoft Build 2024 conference held in Seattle, USA, along with a prominent mention in the blog by Merav Davidson, Vice President, Industry AI from Microsoft.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Datamatics advances its copilot innovation by customizing solutions for each organization with support for Microsoft 365 or creating custom copilots for each unique client organization. This enables organizations to maximize the potential of copilots through a personalized, consultative approach rather than a one-size-fits-all method.
Datamatics, a recognized partner in the Copilot Partner Ecosystem, is advancing its technological collaboration with Microsoft by becoming a beta partner for Microsoft's private preview Copilot initiatives, specifically tailored for the developer community.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kolkata Protest, Howrah Bridge, Nabanna March, Protest

Kolkata case LIVE: Protesters raise slogans and march towards Nabanna amid tight security measures

Apple and Airtel

Airtel partners with Apple, offers Apple TV+, Music benefits to consumers

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Indian cricket team in Women's T20 World Cup

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Where to buy real estate? Here are top 10 micro-markets for new supply

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon