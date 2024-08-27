Tata Consultancy Services launches TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a state-of-the-art TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines. This cutting-edge facility is designed for TCS to co-innovate with customers to develop tailored solutions for their unique business needs, boosting digital innovation in the Asia Pacific region.

Located within TCS' expansive Panorama Tower office, TCS Pace Studio will showcase TCS' innovative platforms like TCS AI WisdomNext, TCS TwinX, and TCS Zero Carbon Platform, leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

TCS Pace Studio in Manila, the fifth of its kind globally, is part of an extensive innovation ecosystem of TCS Pace™ spanning major global cities. TCS Pace network also comprises four other Pace Studios situated in Riyadh, Sydney, Letterkenny, and Stockholm, alongside seven Pace Ports located in Tokyo, Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, London, and Paris. TCS Pace Studios serve growth markets by fostering dynamic innovation ecosystems.