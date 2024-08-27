Business Standard
Tata Consultancy Services launches TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services has launched a state-of-the-art TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines. This cutting-edge facility is designed for TCS to co-innovate with customers to develop tailored solutions for their unique business needs, boosting digital innovation in the Asia Pacific region.
Located within TCS' expansive Panorama Tower office, TCS Pace Studio will showcase TCS' innovative platforms like TCS AI WisdomNext, TCS TwinX, and TCS Zero Carbon Platform, leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.
TCS Pace Studio in Manila, the fifth of its kind globally, is part of an extensive innovation ecosystem of TCS Pace™ spanning major global cities. TCS Pace network also comprises four other Pace Studios situated in Riyadh, Sydney, Letterkenny, and Stockholm, alongside seven Pace Ports located in Tokyo, Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, London, and Paris. TCS Pace Studios serve growth markets by fostering dynamic innovation ecosystems.
The innovation hubs in the TCS Pace network combine TCS' unique methodologies and frameworks, research, intellectual property, along with a curated ecosystem of partners through its Co-Innovation Network (COIN) to provide collective intelligence that enterprises can tap into. These hubs enable customers to develop and launch innovative digital products and solutions, at speed and scale.
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

