Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apple Music and Apple TV+ to be offered on Airtel Xstream later this year

Apple Music and Apple TV+ to be offered on Airtel Xstream later this year

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Bharti Airtel brings the best of entertainment to Airtel customers in India with new, exclusive offers for Apple TV+ and Apple Music.
Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said, gApple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.h
"We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music," said Oliver Schusser, Applefs vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. "With our ever growing catalog of world]class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will become available exclusively to Airtel customers in India, later this year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 120pts, Nifty at 25,050; FMCG, Metal down, broader markets gain

Suresh Gopi, Suresh, Gopi

Media misleading public perception of film industry, says Suresh Gopi

College students, students

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 released for exams scheduled till August 30

Shivaji Statue

FIR against contractor, consultant over Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse

Vladimir Putin, putin

US behind arrest of Telegram CEO, says Russian lawmaker and Putin's ally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon