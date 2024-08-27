Apple Music and Apple TV+ to be offered on Airtel Xstream later this year

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said, gApple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.h Bharti Airtel brings the best of entertainment to Airtel customers in India with new, exclusive offers for Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

"We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music," said Oliver Schusser, Applefs vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. "With our ever growing catalog of world]class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."

These Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will become available exclusively to Airtel customers in India, later this year.

