DCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 17.61 croreNet profit of DCM reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.6118.44 -5 OPM %7.215.64 -PBDT4.851.53 217 PBT3.880.38 921 NP3.24-0.29 LP
