AMS Polymers standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 26.69 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers rose 140.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.6922.00 21 OPM %3.452.45 -PBDT0.700.35 100 PBT0.650.34 91 NP0.600.25 140
