DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 3785.63 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 19.09% to Rs 212.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 262.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 3785.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3349.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3785.633349.9514.0414.81511.48494.31377.49385.52212.11262.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News