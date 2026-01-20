Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
REC announces dissolution of SPV named Rajgarh III Power Transmission

REC announces dissolution of SPV named Rajgarh III Power Transmission

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

REC announced that a project specific SPV namely Rajgarh III Power Transmission, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL - a wholly owned subsidiary of REC), has been struck off from the Register of Companies on 20 January 2026.

In view of the above, the said company stands dissolved and ceased to be the subsidiary of RECPDCL & REC in terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

