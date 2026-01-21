Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.21 crore

Net Loss of Roselabs Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.210 0 OPM %-3.310 -PBDT-0.04-0.11 64 PBT-0.04-0.11 64 NP-0.04-0.11 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: AU SFB, Persistent Systems, Vikram Solar, IndiaMART, Cyient DLM

Stock Alert: AU SFB, Persistent Systems, Vikram Solar, IndiaMART, Cyient DLM

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for key indices; gold hits fresh record high of $4,813/ounce

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for key indices; gold hits fresh record high of $4,813/ounce

Lemon Tree Hotels expands footprint in UP with Keys Select Chitrakoot

Lemon Tree Hotels expands footprint in UP with Keys Select Chitrakoot

REC announces dissolution of SPV named Rajgarh III Power Transmission

REC announces dissolution of SPV named Rajgarh III Power Transmission

JSW Energy signs 2nd 1600 MW PPA with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company

JSW Energy signs 2nd 1600 MW PPA with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks todayStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayG-7 Meeting on GreenlandIMD Weather ForecastSunita Williams RetiresBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today