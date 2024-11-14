DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 5.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 580.35 croreNet profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 5.80% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 580.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 642.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales580.35642.34 -10 OPM %10.989.39 -PBDT63.8359.88 7 PBT60.3156.66 6 NP44.7242.27 6
