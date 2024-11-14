Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7772.22% to Rs 14.17 croreNet profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7772.22% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.170.18 7772 OPM %-0.2866.67 -PBDT0.540.48 13 PBT0.530.48 10 NP0.530.48 10
