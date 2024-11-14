Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 25.72 croreNet profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 55.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.7219.48 32 OPM %3.033.23 -PBDT1.030.73 41 PBT0.800.52 54 NP0.620.40 55
