Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 13.19 crore
Net profit of Deccan Health Care rose 20.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.1911.22 18 OPM %6.527.13 -PBDT0.850.79 8 PBT0.490.40 23 NP0.360.30 20
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

