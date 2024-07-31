Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 15.58 croreNet profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 52.70% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.5815.11 3 OPM %18.4916.21 -PBDT2.401.87 28 PBT1.500.99 52 NP1.130.74 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content