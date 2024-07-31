Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GE T&amp;D India standalone net profit rises 376.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore
Net profit of GE T&D India rose 376.42% to Rs 134.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 717.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales958.34717.57 34 OPM %19.017.08 -PBDT191.9851.47 273 PBT179.9138.63 366 NP134.5428.24 376
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget with BS LIVE: We want Indian style polity and Chinese style growth, says TV Somanathan

Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in action

A Tale of Timeless Elegance: Taj Lakefront Bhopal

TV celebrity Hina Khan shaves off her hair amid breast cancer treatment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon