Sales rise 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of GE T&D India rose 376.42% to Rs 134.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 717.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.958.34717.5719.017.08191.9851.47179.9138.63134.5428.24